Woman found dead underneath bridge in Carnegie, suspect taken into custody

CARNEGIE, Pa. (KDKA) - A woman was found severely beaten underneath a bridge in Carnegie on Sunday morning.

According to Allegheny County Police, they were made aware of a person calling for help underneath a bridge in the 200 block of Mary Street in Carnegie just before 6:30 a.m.

Police then found a woman who had been severely beaten and she was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Early investigation shows that the victim and two men were living under the bridge. Before finding the woman beaten on Sunday morning, police and EMS were called to the same scene on Saturday evening for one of the men having a seizure. He was taken to the hospital to be treated.

The other man and the victim did not have any injuries or issues at that time.

Then, on Sunday morning, after police found the victim, they took the other man into custody and transported him to the Allegheny County Jail.

Police have said that everyone involved has been identified and that there is no danger to the public at this time.

Allegheny County Police are working with the district attorney's office on this case.

They are also asking anyone who may have information on this incident to call their tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for the latest.