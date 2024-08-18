Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman found dead underneath bridge in Carnegie, suspect taken into custody

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

CARNEGIE, Pa. (KDKA) - A woman was found severely beaten underneath a bridge in Carnegie on Sunday morning. 

According to Allegheny County Police, they were made aware of a person calling for help underneath a bridge in the 200 block of Mary Street in Carnegie just before 6:30 a.m. 

Police then found a woman who had been severely beaten and she was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. 

Early investigation shows that the victim and two men were living under the bridge. Before finding the woman beaten on Sunday morning, police and EMS were called to the same scene on Saturday evening for one of the men having a seizure. He was taken to the hospital to be treated. 

The other man and the victim did not have any injuries or issues at that time. 

Then, on Sunday morning, after police found the victim, they took the other man into custody and transported him to the Allegheny County Jail. 

Police have said that everyone involved has been identified and that there is no danger to the public at this time. 

Allegheny County Police are working with the district attorney's office on this case. 

They are also asking anyone who may have information on this incident to call their tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. 

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for the latest. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.