Pittsburgh hospital mix-up leads to woman finding stranger in mom's hospital bed

A daughter says her mother was mistaken for a patient at a hospital in Pittsburgh last week.

"I couldn't believe what was happening to me. I thought I was being punked," said Rae Corrado.

Rae Corrado said she left fearing for her mother's well-being on Friday night. Last month, her mom suffered a stroke and was taken to UPMC Presbyterian.

Corrado said she was told her 72-year-old mother, Glorida, arrived at UPMC Mercy to rehab from UPMC Presbyterian. However, when she went to her mother's room, the name on the wristband was her mom's, but the person wearing it was not her mom.

In a one-on-one interview at the family business on Tuesday in Verona, Corrado said she was terrified.

"I don't know if they were giving her pills, if they were giving her medicine," she said. "I told them that wasn't my mother. I went to the chapel and I called Presby, and they said they found my mother."

Her mother arrived four hours later at 11 p.m. on Friday. Corrado said she's relieved, but she wants answers.

KDKA's Mamie Bah asked, "When you spoke to them finally today, what did they say was the reason for the mix-up?"

"That they had a new nurse on staff, and they were sorry for the mix-up," Corrado said.

KDKA reached out to UPMC Mercy for comment, but has yet to hear back on Tuesday.