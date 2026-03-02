Woman dies after saving child playing in driveway from out-of-control car, Ohio officials say

A woman in Pickaway County, Ohio, died after moving a child out of the way of an out-of-control car, authorities said.

The Pickaway County Sheriff's Office said in a post on Facebook that 52-year-old Laura J. Hammond of Mt. Sterling was fatally struck by the vehicle on Feb. 27 on Walnut Creek Pike in Circleville.

The sheriff's office said officials were called to the area for a report of a crash around 10 a.m. At the scene, investigators learned that the driver of a Nissan Sentra was headed southbound on Walnut Creek Pike when they went off the west side of the road. The car then careened through two yards before hitting a Chevrolet Equinox parked in the driveway of a home, officials said.

The Nissan, at the same time that it smashed into the Chevrolet, hit Hammond, pinning her between the two vehicles. Before being hit, the sheriff's office said Hammond moved a young child out of the way, which "more than likely saved his life."

Hammond was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The young child was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was also taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Pickaway County Sheriff's Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating the crash. The sheriff's office did not release any additional information about the crash.