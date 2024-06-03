Police investigating woman claiming to be Cherrie Mahan, who was last seen in Butler County 39 years ago

Woman claims to be Cherrie Mahan, girl last seen in Butler County 39 years ago

WINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- State police are investigating a report of a person claiming to be Cherrie Mahan, the 8-year-old girl who went missing from a bus stop in Butler County in 1985.

Cherrie was last seen in Winfield Township, and there's been no sign of her in 39 years. Now state police are investigating after a woman posted on social media claiming to be Cherrie Mahan.

Last month, the woman posted her claim in a Facebook group. The family doesn't believe her, but state police are working with an out of state agency to positively identify the woman making the claim.

Cherrie Mahan was last seen on Feb. 22, 1985, on Cornplanter Road in Winfield Township, Butler County. (Photo: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

State police have not made contact with the woman, and the out of state agency is trying to find her.

Mahan was last seen getting off her school bus on Cornplanter Road in Winfield Township on Feb. 22, 1895. Police say a bright blue 1976 Dodge van with a mural of a mountain and a skier may be involved in her disappearance.

State police said the amount of time that has gone by makes this case difficult to solve. There have been three other women throughout the years who have claimed to be Mahan. There's still a $5,000 cash reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest, solving the case or finding Mahan.