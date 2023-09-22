Woman charged with stabbing another woman in Pittsburgh-area Family Dollar parking lot

MONESSEN, Pa. (KDKA) -- A woman is facing attempted homicide charges after police said she stabbed another woman in the parking lot of a Family Dollar in Monessen.

Police said they were called to the Family Dollar for reports of large fight on Sunday night.

While responding, officers said they got a call from a hospital reporting that a stabbing victim was being flown to a Pittsburgh-area hospital.

When the victim was interviewed at the hospital, the criminal complaint said she agreed to meet 48-year-old Raynelle Mays at the Family Dollar to discuss an argument between family members and she had no plans to get into a fight.

The victim told police a fight started, and when she tried to break it up, Mays stabbed her twice. The victim said at first she thought she was being stunned by a taser, then she realized it was an edged weapon, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim suffered two stab wounds to her lungs and after being transferred, she was listed in stable condition, the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said.

Responding officers said they saw blood on Mays' pant legs and a cut on her finger. When asked, police said Mays told them the blood was hers and she had burned her finger the day before while cooking. Police said they asked Mays if she saw a weapon during the fight, and she told them she was defending herself.

Mays is facing charges of attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct. She was arraigned in front of a judge on Friday.