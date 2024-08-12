Pittsburgh-area woman charged with letting teenagers drink at her house after dirt bike crash kills 2

Westmoreland County woman charged with letting teens drink at her house after double fatal dirt bike

Westmoreland County woman charged with letting teens drink at her house after double fatal dirt bike

Westmoreland County woman charged with letting teens drink at her house after double fatal dirt bike

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Westmoreland County woman is facing charges after authorities said two teenagers died in a dirt bike crash on their way to a party at her house on Easter Sunday.

Fifty-three-year-old Kimberly Strashensky of North Huntingdon was charged with endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors after police said an investigation into the crash that killed 19-year-old Adam Bilinsky and 16-year-old Colin Bargiel revealed that she regularly let kids drink alcohol at her house.

During their investigation, police said they learned Strashensky's home on Robbins Station Road was known as the "party house" among Norwin High School students. Police said they talked to multiple teenagers who attended parties at Strashensky's home. One teenager told investigators that Strashensky once even bought them Twisted Tea.

Police said on March 31, Bargiel left Strashensky's home on a bike to pick up Bilinsky and bring him back to drink. Both teenagers were killed when they crashed over an embankment off Ridge Road.

Adam Bilinsky (left) and Colin Bargiel (right) were killed in a dirt bike crash on March 31. (Photos provided by Hines Stepien/John Caputo)

The two were originally reported missing, but during the search, police learned that they had crashed. Bargiel was a Norwin student and Bilinsky was a former student, the district said.

Strashensky was arraigned on Friday and was released on her own recognizance.