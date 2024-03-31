2 dead after dirt bike crash in North Huntingdon, Westmoreland County

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) - Two people have died after a dirt bike crash in North Huntingdon, Westmoreland County.

Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson confirmed that two people, Adam Bilinsky, 19, and an unidentified juvenile, were killed along Ridge Road just before 3 p.m. on Sunday.

One of two crash victims, 19-year-old Adam Bilinsky. Photo Credit: Hines Stepien

Coroner Carson stated that both Bilinsky and the juvenile were on a Kawasaki KLX 330RS dirt bike, traveling northeast on Ridge Road.

The dirt bike left the right side of the roadway and went down an embankment. Both victims were launched from the dirt bike and were pronounced deceased at the scene, according to Deputy Coroner Steven A. Whiteman.

Both Bilinsky and the juvenile were not wearing a helmet at the time of the wreck.

The causes and manners of death for both individuals are still pending.

North Huntingdon police continue to investigate the incident.