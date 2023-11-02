Watch CBS News
Pennsylvania woman charged after 4-year-old daughter found walking down road alone

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman from Blair County, Pennsylvania, is facing charges after her 4-year-old daughter was allegedly found walking down a road alone. 

According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police, Brittany Beere was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and recklessly endangering another person. The 31-year-old woman is currently wanted, police said. 

Police said the incident happened on Oct. 26 in Snyder Township at around 11 a.m. Officials said the 4-year-old girl left a home on Cranberry Street and walked several hundred feet down a roadway without knowledge or the supervision of her mother. Police said the girl was found by a neighbor before she walked to East Pleasant Valley Boulevard. 

State police said Beere fled the scene and a warrant has been issued for her arrest. Officials added that the 31-year-old woman also has an active bench warrant out of the Blair County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said anyone with information can call the Pennsylvania State Police Hollidaysburg barracks at 814-696-6100. 

First published on November 2, 2023 / 7:17 PM EDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

