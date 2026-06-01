Woman who banned herself from Pennsylvania casinos for life gets escorted out after winning jackpot

A woman who was banned from Pennsylvania casinos for life was escorted out by police after she hit the jackpot in Dauphin County.

According to a public information release from the Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were contacted shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday about a woman who was at the Hollywood Casino at Penn National in East Hanover Township.

Police said the woman had been identified as someone who was self-excluded from casinos after she won a slot machine jackpot.

After reviewing information, troopers said they confirmed that the 69-year-old woman from Asbury, New Jersey, had given herself a self-imposed lifetime ban from casinos in 2019. Police escorted her off the property and told her a non-traffic citation for trespassing would be filed against her.

Troopers didn't say whether she got to keep the jackpot.

In Pennsylvania, people who are struggling with a gambling addiction can voluntarily ban themselves from casinos. According to the Council of Compulsive Gambling of Pennsylvania, people can put themselves on a self-exclusion list for one year, five years or a lifetime. The self-exclusions don't expire.

After someone puts themself on an exclusion list for casinos, the council said licensed facilities must refuse their wagers and deny them gaming privileges. The council also said self-excluded gamblers are prohibited from collecting any winnings.