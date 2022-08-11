Watch CBS News
Woman admits to using company credit card for more than $40,000 in personal purchases

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A woman told police she used a company credit card to charge more than $42,000 worth of personal items. 

Jennifer Ward worked at Passavant Memorial Hospital in Ross. 

When asked why she did it, she said she was upset with the company. 

She claimed the company failed to pay her $20,000 sign-on bonuses for getting two people hired. 

First published on August 11, 2022 / 4:19 AM

