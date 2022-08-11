Woman admits to using company credit card for more than $40,000 in personal purchases
ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A woman told police she used a company credit card to charge more than $42,000 worth of personal items.
Jennifer Ward worked at Passavant Memorial Hospital in Ross.
When asked why she did it, she said she was upset with the company.
She claimed the company failed to pay her $20,000 sign-on bonuses for getting two people hired.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.