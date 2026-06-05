Woman accused of assaulting teen referee set to have record cleared

The woman accused of assaulting a teenage referee last summer at the Robert Morris University Island Sports Center will soon have her record cleared.

Police accused Andrea Bucci of harassing a 16-year-old youth ice hockey referee over a call during a game in July 2025. The referee had just disqualified Bucci's son for a blindside hit, according to court records. Bucci then allegedly grabbed the teenage referee's shirt

Bucci won't serve any jail time as part of an Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program she's being allowed to complete. It's designed for first-time offenders. Bucci was placed on probation and ordered to take part in counseling and community service. Soon, she won't have the incident on her record.

"We all know hockey is a tough sport, and its fans can be too," Bucci's lawyer, Phil DiLucente, told KDKA-TV on Friday. "But was there ever intent, any whatsoever, to have anyone harmed in any way? Absolutely not. And that's why the ARD program was offered. That's why it was accepted. It's an expeditious way to a result in this."

It's a fair result, and they are pleased with it, he said.

"At the end of the day, she's just very, very pleased that this is all finished," DiLucente said. "Look, we have all had those moments in our life that if somebody that we love, we believe is being injured or could get injured or hurt, that we voice our opinion, and sometimes we voice it loudly."

That's what he said his client was doing that day. He's maintained that video of the incident, which was shared with KDKA-TV, showed the referee touched Bucci first.

She'd been charged with assault on a sports official, harassment, and other charges.

"She just looks to move forward," DiLucente said. "Really, it was a very, very minor incident, and she's a kind woman, she's a nice woman."

Bucci has been barred from going to that specific rink in Ohio Township. She declined to speak with KDKA-TV directly on Friday.