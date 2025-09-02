Woman accused of assaulting 16-year-old referee at youth ice hockey game appears for preliminary hearing

A heated moment at a youth hockey game is now playing out in court.

Andrea Bucci, accused of assaulting a teenage referee during a game at Robert Morris University's Island Sports Center, was in court Tuesday for her preliminary hearing.

Prosecutors laid out how they say Bucci crossed the line, allegedly assaulting a teenage referee over a call on the ice.

The judge decided there was enough evidence to move the case forward.

"I was shocked and surprised after the testimony that the charges were held over," defense attorney Phil Dillucente said.

Bucci left the court without saying a word.

Inside, prosecutors played a video of the incident, using it to argue she crossed the line from a heated parent to a criminal defendant.

"While the argument can be made that my client, because she was utilizing her First Amendment freedom of speech rights, to take it from a summary offense to a misdemeanor, I'm puzzled," Dillucente said.

The video shows Bucci walking out of the stands and confronting the 16-year-old referee at the door of the ice.

The two allegedly exchanged words before a physical scuffle ensued.

The prosecution claims Bucci crossed the line, grabbing the referee's collar before he could shut the door.

After the game, prosecutors contend, Bucci and her husband continued the assault by shouting profanities and lunging at the referee.

The defense argued the referee touched Bucci first.

"I think, without question, that video was very clear as well as the testimony of three witnesses, even the alleged victim, that he made contact first with my client, not the other way around," Dillucente argued.

That referee testified in court on Tuesday, saying he was scared and shaken, but says he was doing his job by blocking Bucci's entrance on the ice.

DiLucente countered, arguing that Bucci was only standing at the door and made no attempt to cross the threshold.

"I do not believe my client committed a simple assault or an assault on a sports official. I would be the first to say if I believe that happened. That did not. She was defending herself under those circumstances," Dillucente said.

Despite the defense's arguments, the judge agreed with the prosecution that the video and the teen referee's testimony were clear evidence and decided to send the case to trial.

"We'll be filing a writ of habeas so that a court of common pleas judge can have a hearing as well on these same issues," Dillucente said.

Bucci faces charges of harassment and assault. Her husband has not been charged.

The case now heads to Allegheny County Court.