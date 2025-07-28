Woman accused of assaulting 16-year-old referee at youth ice hockey game in Pittsburgh area

A woman is accused of harassing and assaulting a 16-year-old youth ice hockey referee over a call, officials said.

Andrea Bucci has been charged in connection with the incident during a youth hockey game on July 20 at the Robert Morris University Island Sports Center in Ohio Township, authorities said.

Teen referee allegedly assaulted by parent

According to court records, a junior referee disqualified a player for unsportsmanlike conduct after a blindside hit on an opponent. That's when, according to the Robert Morris University Campus Police Department, the 38-year-old Bucci lost it.

As the victim removed Bucci's son from the ice, the woman assaulted the 16-year-old referee by grabbing his shirt, court documents said. But that wasn't the end. According to police, when the referee was coming off the ice at the end of the game, Bucci and her husband, Michael Bucci, allegedly attempted to intimidate him by using profanity and lunging at him.

Jason Caruso, a youth sports referee, said what allegedly happened is an example of parents taking calls against their child personally, and the enraged parent often does not know what they are talking about.

"The biggest thing is they probably don't know the rules of the game or laws or how the game is played," Caruso said.

The criminal complaint against Andrea Bucci states that the facility's manager told police that she has had multiple problems with Andrea Bucci. The family has been told they are no longer permitted at the center.

In addition to assault on a sports official, Andrea Bucci also faces harassment, assault and disorderly conduct charges. Michael Bucci was not charged.

