Wiz Khalifa's appeal against 9-month jail sentence for drug possession rejected by Romanian court

A Romanian court on Thursday rejected an appeal by American rapper Wiz Khalifa to annul his nine-month jail sentence handed down for drug possession in the Eastern European country.

The Constanta Court of Appeal's decision came after Khalifa, whose real name is Cameron Jibril Thomaz, filed an appeal last month against the December conviction. The sentence came after Khalifa was stopped by Romanian police in July 2024 after allegedly smoking cannabis on stage at the Beach, Please! Festival in Constanta County.

Prosecutors said the rapper was found in possession of more than 18 grams of cannabis, and that he consumed some on stage.

The court convicted Khalifa of "possession of dangerous drugs, without right, for personal consumption."

The appeals court on Thursday rejected as inadmissible Khalifa's appeal to annul the sentence, and ruled as unfounded a request to suspend the sentence.

The Associated Press contacted Khalifa's representatives via email to request a comment on the latest legal developments, but has not yet received a response.

Khalifa seemingly referenced the incident after it happened, writing on social media, "I didn't mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage. They were very respectful and let me go." He promised to return to the country, but without a joint next time.

The conviction in December came after a lower court issued Khalifa a criminal fine of 3,600 lei, or $830, in April for "illegal possession of dangerous drugs." But prosecutors appealed that decision and sought a higher sentence.

Romania has some of the harsher drugs laws in Europe. Possession of cannabis for personal use is criminalized and can result in a prison sentence of between three months and two years, or a fine.

It isn't clear whether Romanian authorities will seek to file an extradition request, since Khalifa is a U.S. citizen and who doesn't live in Romania.

Khalifa, a Pittsburgh native who attended Allderdice High School in the city's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, rose to prominence with his breakout mixtape "Kush + Orange Juice." He became a household name not just in Pittsburgh but around the world with his 2010 release of "Black and Yellow," which pays homage to his hometown.