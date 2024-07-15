Wiz Khalifa arrested in Romania after allegedly smoking weed on stage

Rapper Wiz Khalifa arrested, charged in Romania for smoking a joint on stage Rapper Wiz Khalifa arrested, charged in Romania for smoking a joint on stage 00:25

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Wiz Khalifa was reportedly arrested over the weekend in Romania after allegedly smoking marijuana during a performance at a musical festival.

Khalifa, whose real name is Cameron Jibril Thomaz, was performing at the Beach Please! Festival on the Black Sea coast on Saturday. USA Today reported that Khalifa was arrested and charged with "illegal possession of high-risk drugs" after attending the festival with cannabis. In Romania, the recreational use of cannabis is illegal.

The hip-hop star from Pittsburgh took to social media on Sunday and seemingly apologized for the incident. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Khalifa said in part, "I didn't mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage. They were very respectful and let me go. I'll be back soon."

Khalifa, who attended Allerdice High School in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, has a medical marijuana brand called Khalifa Kush.

The investigation into the incident involving the 36-year-old Pittsburgher is reportedly ongoing.