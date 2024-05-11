With dozens of independent and local pharmacies closing their doors, local lawmakers look for a solution

FORD CITY, Pa. (KDKA) - On Friday, state lawmakers and pharmacists alike gathered at an independent pharmacy in Ford City.

The reason for the gathering was to emphasize the need for a solution for pharmacy benefit managers.

This year alone in Pennsylvania 80 independent pharmacies have shut their doors and many blame it on pharmacy benefit managers.

The pharmacies said they're filling prescriptions for customers but the benefit managers are only reimbursing them a fraction of the cost.

"Patients deserve a system that keeps costs low and allows them to stay with the pharmacy they trust while paying that pharmacy fairly," said Pennsylvania State Representative Jessica Benham. "Our independent pharmacies stepped up big time during the pandemic, providing critical health care services and ensuring patients could still access their medications during an uncertain time. We should repay them by making the system fair, so they can continue to serve their communities."

A bipartisan bill would direct the state to develop a process for hearing and resolving complaints against pharmacy benefit managers and limit or ban some of their practices.