Temperatures briefly tick up on Friday, but a weekend freeze is coming in Pittsburgh

Temperatures will be ticking up all day long today with highs in the mid-30s hit just before midnight.

Conditions in the Pittsburgh area - January 16, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

While temperatures are going up, they won't stay that way for long with very cold weather in place over the next week.

I still have two mornings (Tuesday and Wednesday) with temperatures in the single digits. As we head into the weekend, though, snow chances are the big concern as it may be just enough to impact road conditions in some spots. Most of the snow will fall Saturday morning before sunrise, but we will continue to have a chance for snow through the afternoon.

At this point, we only have a Winter Weather Advisory in place for the Ridges of Fayette and Westmoreland counties. The advisory kicks off at 10 this evening and goes through 7 p.m. on Saturday. These are areas that may see up to 5 inches of snow over the next 36 hours.

Winter Weather Advisory for the region on Friday morning KDKA Weather Center

Pittsburgh may see more than an inch of snow falling Saturday, but with temperatures for most of this just over 32 degrees, little to no snow will be sticking around for more than an hour or so.

Chances for snow in the region on Saturday KDKA Weather Center

Looking ahead, cold air begins to roll back in on Saturday evening with temperatures dropping through Sunday.

Next work week will see all five days with morning temperatures in the teens or single digits. I have Tuesday as the coldest day of the week, with temperatures dropping to 4°.

I have Wednesday's low dipping down to 8°. With temperatures this low, along with a light wind, frostbite starts to become a concern. I expect we will see some schools with 2-hour delays as students come back to school on Tuesday, after having Monday off for the federal holiday.

We may also see some delays on Wednesday morning due to the temperatures.

7-day forecast: January 16, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

