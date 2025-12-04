Winter shelters to open for those in need ahead of western Pennsylvania cold snap

With a blast of bitter temperatures hitting the Pittsburgh area over the next few days, the cold snap we'll be facing can be dangerous -- but there are resources for people to be able to stay safe.

Well below freezing temperatures are expected throughout the region over the coming days that can pose many risks and if you need help, there are options.

Allegheny County's winter shelter plan is now in full effect and the county has more than 600 beds available this season. This includes a new overnight shelter at the community resource mall on Pittsburgh's North Side.

Each evening, transportation is provided from Second Avenue Commons to the shelter and return rides are offered in the morning.

Hot meals and access to critical care services will be available and county officials say there is room for everyone who needs a warm place to stay.

The biggest resource for anyone whether they're experiencing homelessness, without heat, or just unsure where to go is the PA 211 helpline.

Anyone in the state can call 211 or text their ZIP code to 989211 to find warming centers, shelters, warm meals, or assistance with electric bills. That service is available 24 hours per day.

In Westmoreland County, officials are also working to expand warming center options as the cold weather moves in. Resources and locations can be found through the county's housing and shelter page.

Anyone who needs a safe and warm place to go is urged to reach out to 211 right away.