TV reporter in Ohio shot in apparent domestic incident

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Winnie Dortch, a TV reporter in Ohio, was shot in an apparent domestic incident on Monday morning.

Dortch, a news reporter for CBS affiliate WOIO, was shot just before 8 a.m., the TV station reported.

A witness called 911 after hearing two people argue in the area of Clifton Boulevard, a street in Lakewood. As emergency personnel responded to the scene, 911 callers reported that shots were fired. At the scene, first responders reportedly found a man and a woman shot on the sidewalk. Police found a gun at the scene.

WOIO reported that the man was pronounced dead at the scene, and he was identified as 34-year-old Bryant Carter.

Dortch was taken to a local hospital and underwent surgery on Monday, the TV station reported. It reportedly went "well."

"This morning, our friend and colleague Winnie Dortch was the victim of a brutal domestic violence attack. She was immediately rushed to MetroHealth Medical Center and underwent surgery for her injuries," WOIO News Director Brian Sinclair said in a statement on the station's website. "Our prayers are with her, her young daughter, and the many other victims of domestic violence in our community. "

No other information was released about the shooting. The relationship between the two is under investigation and it was not clear what led up to the shooting, the TV station reported.

"Our hearts go out to our beloved Winnie and her family. Please join 19 News in wishing her a speedy and full recovery," WOIO said in an Instagram.