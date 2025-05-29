Watch CBS News
Young males "targeting" women in Pittsburgh-area community with stun guns and BB guns, mayor says

By
Michael Guise
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Michael Guise is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked for KDKA-TV since 2019.
Michael Guise

CBS Pittsburgh

Young males are "targeting" women in Wilkinsburg with stun guns, air pistols and BB guns, the borough's mayor said on Thursday. 

In a post on Facebook, Wilkinsburg Mayor Dontae Comans said law enforcement shared "concerning intel" about males shooting women with stun guns, air pistols and BB guns. 

The mayor's post, titled "Public Safety Alert," did not say if there were any injuries or arrests. It also did not release any more information about the incidents. 

"These senseless acts are not only dangerous, but they also threaten the safety and peace of our community," the mayor said in the Facebook post.

Comans is reminding people in the borough to be aware of their surroundings and walk in groups during the evening.

Comans said police in Wilkinsburg will be increasing patrols to ensure public safety and "deter this reckless behavior." The mayor added that if anyone has information about this, call 911 or their local police department. 

"See Something, Say Something: Your voice could protect someone else," Comans posted on Facebook.

"We are committed to protecting our residents especially our women, and holding those responsible accountable," Comans added. "Let's continue looking out for one another. Safety is a shared responsibility."

