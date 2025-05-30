Wilkinsburg community on the lookout for group of men targeting young women

There's a new warning out in Wilkinsburg. The borough's mayor says police are on the lookout regarding information about concerning acts by young men.

Wilkinsburg's mayor, Dontae Comans, says there's some concerning behavior going on.

The mayor says law enforcement has shared information about young men targeting women.

"You think people have more sense to do something better for themselves rather than going around tormenting other people," one member of the community told KDKA-TV.

Law enforcement says the young men are shooting at them using stun guns, air pistols, and BB guns.

The mayor says Wilkinsburg police officers are increasing patrols in response.

People we spoke with expressed worry, but there's also a sense of optimism.

"You gotta pray that these people have some morals and values, and that they shouldn't be shooting at anybody," another member of the community told KDKA-TV.

Comans says people should always be aware of their surroundings.

He said in a Facebook post that they should walk in pairs or groups if you can, especially during the evening or where there are not many people around.

Comans also said, "If you see something, say something."