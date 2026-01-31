Pittsburgh police arrest Wilkinsburg man in domestic violence case

Pittsburgh police have arrested a 34-year-old Wilkinsburg man in connection with a domestic violence investigation involving alleged kidnapping and assault.

Detectives from the department's Fugitive Apprehension Unit and officers from Zone 5 arrested Jermaine Turner on Friday afternoon in the 7300 block of Monticello Street, police said.

Investigators allege Turner kidnapped and assaulted a woman he knew between Jan. 27 and Jan. 28. Police said the victim was driven to a bank during the incident to withdraw money, where she was able to alert employees to contact police.

Turner fled the scene before officers arrived, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital with severe facial injuries.

Police said Turner was found in possession of a firearm at the time of his arrest, which was allegedly used during the assault.

Turner faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, robbery, robbery of a motor vehicle, terroristic threats, simple assault, persons not to possess a firearm, and receiving stolen property.

He is being held at the Allegheny County Jail.