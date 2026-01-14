Watch CBS News
Man found shot to death in the middle of the street in Wilkinsburg

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

A man was found dead in the street in Wilkinsburg on Tuesday night. 

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, just after 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the county dispatch was alerted to a shooting in the 700 block of South Avenue. 

Once first responders arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the head. 

wilkinsburgshooting.png
Police investigate a deadly shooting on South Avenue in Wilkinsburg on Tuesday, January 13, 2026 KDKA

He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

An early investigation found that the man had been shot in the roadway at the intersection of South Avenue and Center Avenue. 

No suspects have been identified at this time. 

Anyone with information is being asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for the latest. 

