Man found shot to death in the middle of the street in Wilkinsburg

A man was found dead in the street in Wilkinsburg on Tuesday night.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, just after 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the county dispatch was alerted to a shooting in the 700 block of South Avenue.

Once first responders arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the head.

Police investigate a deadly shooting on South Avenue in Wilkinsburg on Tuesday, January 13, 2026 KDKA

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An early investigation found that the man had been shot in the roadway at the intersection of South Avenue and Center Avenue.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

