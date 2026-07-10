Wilkinsburg billboards try to attract new businesses during Parkway East detour: "Tunnel traffic is forever"

While many will be focused on how part of the Parkway East closure will negatively impact their commutes for the next three weeks, one community is focused on how it could do just the opposite.

The Wilkinsburg Community Development Corporation has launched a new "Skip the Tunnel" initiative focused on marketing to all the traffic detoured through town.

When you enter Wilkinsburg, part of that initiative is plastered on a billboard reading, "Detour traffic is temporary, tunnel traffic is forever." The group is trying to get businesses to move their offices to Wilkinsburg so workers won't have to go through the Squirrel Hill Tunnels anymore.

The Wilkinsburg Community Development Corporation has launched a new "Skip the Tunnel" initiative. (Photo: Wilkinsburg Community Development Corporation)

"We figured why not highlight Wilkinsburg and some of our available spaces and what we have here to offer," said Moses Workman, the director of operations for the Wilkinsburg Community Development Corporation.

A ride around Wilkinsburg gives a glimpse of once-thriving businesses now closed next to many other empty storefronts, all with the same hopeful story. The Wilkinsburg Community Development Corporation says 11 properties are currently up for lease with mixed-use opportunities. One of those buildings is a brand-new apartment building called the Penn-Lincoln, which is currently under construction, with a hopeful opening date of next month.

"If we can do anything to help the community and boost our economy, we're here for it," said Workman.

The 11 properties are spread throughout town with various spaces, sizes and opportunities.

"There's plenty of office space, retail space and it's very convenient," Workman said. "We have the bus line here, we have access to the Parkway when it's back up and running. We need home ownership, residency, businesses, and we need more people here. We just need some attention."

The Wilkinsburg Community Development Corporation admits many may think of Wilkinsburg as being a community with a fair amount of violence and crime. But they say there's more than that, and this initiative is trying to combat it.

"'Wilkinsburg' is not what you Google," Workman said. "It's what you experience, and we have tons of potential here. All we can do is good. You're going to see what you're going to see. The stuff that happens here happens everywhere."