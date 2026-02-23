Woman found shot to death inside Wilkins Township apartment building

Allegheny County Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death inside an apartment at the Broadmoor at Penn Center in Wilkins Township.

Police said that county dispatchers were first notified that a woman was found shot in an apartment at the building along Penn Center Boulevard shortly after 3 a.m. on Monday.

Allegheny County Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death inside an apartment at the Broadmoor at Penn Center apartment building in Wilkins Township. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Police said that when officers responded to the scene, they found the woman who had been shot was unresponsive.

The woman, who has not been identified, was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives from the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit are now investigating what led up to the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.