Widespread rain, wind and a few severe thunderstorms expected on Sunday in Western Pennsylvania | First Alert Weather Day

Sunday begins very balmy with temperatures that have struggled to drop below 60 through the overnight hours across most of Western Pennsylvania. A strong storm system and its associated jet stream energy and low pressure are just to our southwest, and are expected to move across Western PA later Sunday morning and early afternoon. The low pressure with this system is generally moving northeast toward Ontario, but a trailing cold front attached to this low will move across Ohio into Western PA by early afternoon triggering showers and storms. For the most part, through roughly 9 a.m., the atmosphere is stable enough to where we only expect rain showers with gusty winds at times. After 9 a.m., a combination of some low-level heating and moistening and cold/dry air moving in several thousand feet above the ground will create just enough instability for a few storms. Instability is expected to peak between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., which is when the best chance of isolated to a few severe storms will occur. The Storm Prediction Center has our area placed in level 2/5 or "slight risk".

Severe weather outlook: March 16, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

High temperatures and the precipitation chance: March 16, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

Moisture and instability levels will not reach levels that we'd expect to see in a late spring or summer day, but during this time of the year, it does not take much to trigger severe storms, especially in the presence of strong wind shear. Storms that tap into this wind shear will be able to produce downburst winds up to 60mph and there is enough low level turning to where we cannot rule out weak tornadoes (EF-0 to EF-1). In addition to storms, strong wind gusts of 35mph - 50mph will be possible from late morning into early afternoon.

Wind gust forecast: March 16, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

There should be a break in storms for a few hours late afternoon into early evening, but high-resolution modeling suggests a few isolated storms are possible close to sunset. Following this, colder air will begin to move in during the late evening and overnight hours with a few showers and even some snowflakes mixing in just before daybreak Monday.

Low temperatures and the precipitation chance: March 16, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

Some morning clouds are expected on Monday, then skies will clear through the day. Temperatures will remain in the low-mid 40s during the afternoon following our midnight high near 50 degrees. As high pressure moves east by Tuesday, temperatures will briefly spike into the upper 60s, then 70s on Wednesday. Another strong system will move toward our region late Wednesday night bringing gusty winds, some showers, and a blast of cooler air toward the end of the week. We cannot rule out some snow mixing in with rain on Thursday as well.

Forecast high temperatures on Monday: March 16, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

The 7-Day Forecast: March 16, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

