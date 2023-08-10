Why you should be concerned if you hear about a 'back to school necklace'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If you've never heard of the phrase 'back to school necklace,' it's a phrase popping up on social media that's causing concern for many parents.

"I think it's time to buy a back to school necklace' is the caption on a viral TikTok video that's been viewed over 1,600 times and counting.

If you type that term into Urban Dictionary or Dictionary.com, you'll find a dark definition, saying that it's slang for a noose, and a phrase that suggests a student is dreading going back to school.

Whether or not it's an exaggeration or a very poor attempt at some sort of joke, mental health experts say it's certainly not something to laugh off.

"In the context of our current world with school violence, community violence, and social media, we're seeing more and more kids in the hospital and in emergency rooms with concerns about wanting to hurt themselves and parents should be concerned," said Dr. Anthony Mannarino, Chair of AHN's Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health.

If there is cause for concern, Dr. Mannarino says that's cause for a conversation.

Start by asking your kids if they've heard the phrase, what it means to them, and make sure you're really listening to the answer.

"Have calm lines of communication with their children and again, if they see something that they're concerned about, don't hesitate to get help," Dr. Mannarino said.

Those resources, including the Crisis Lifeline and text line, now pop up if you search 'back to school necklace.'

These coded phrases are nothing new and if you hear it, there's always the chance that it's being used in a completely unrelated, literal way -- but that's exactly why Dr. Mannarino says having that conversation is so very important.