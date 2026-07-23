Meteorologists explain why the Pittsburgh area is seeing more tornadoes

So far this year, there have been 21 confirmed tornadoes in the Pittsburgh area. The region usually averages around 10, according to the National Weather Service. So what's going on to cause such violent weather? We asked our KDKA First Alert Meteorologists.

There are a couple of things causing this weather. Climate change has made the area warmer and more humid. But technology is also making it easier to confirm that a tornado happened.

"It's been active," meteorologist Ron Smiley said.

Since 1950, this has been a top three year for the number of confirmed tornadoes in the region. The other two are in this decade.

Meteorologists Trey Fulbright and Ron Smiley say we are seeing warmer temps and more moisture — the perfect fuel for tornadoes. They said studies show tornado alley is moving more toward the Pittsburgh area.

"Where we used to associate tornado alley — the Midwest, the Plains — that is certainly switching over to parts of Indiana, Ohio and even Pennsylvania with what we've seen this year," Smiley said.

Technology has also improved. With modern phones, people can record storms as they happen. The use of drones makes it easier to check for damage and see patterns from a bird's-eye view, which helps with the confirmation of a tornado. Even for KDKA's team, radar can now catch debris as it's kicked up.

"It helps us determine if a storm is lofting debris, and so when we see that, we can really enhance our verbiage on air," Trey Fulbright said.

So this is not an anomaly; it's becoming the new normal.

"Yes, we are detecting them better but also the ingredients are becoming more common farther east," Fulbright said.

Tornadoes are most active in western Pennsylvania in June and July. Chances for one start to drop in August.