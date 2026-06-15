3 tornadoes confirmed across parts of northwestern Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio following Sunday storms

At least three tornadoes touched down across parts of eastern Ohio and northwestern Pennsylvania following Sunday's severe weather, the National Weather Service Pittsburgh office confirmed on Monday afternoon.

Although storm surveys are ongoing, the National Weather Service says its survey teams found evidence of two tornado touchdowns in Columbiana County, Ohio, near the border of Beaver County, Pennsylvania.

The first Columbiana tornado is the 23rd on record since 1880. The last confirmed tornado was an EF0 on June 11, 2021.

The Jefferson County tornado, near the village of Anita, was the 17th confirmed tornado since 1880, with the last being an EF0 on Oct. 16, 2021.

Cleanup continues in Beaver County

People in Beaver County are still cleaning up on Monday after storms ripped through the region.

Trees ripped down power lines, which were scattered around roadways. A tree on Glenwood Avenue came crashing down, hit a house and ripped up the sidewalk.

A tree on Glenwood Avenue came crashing down, hit a house and ripped up the sidewalk. KDKA-TV

Jordan Kohlmeyer and his dog Snoop checked out the damage Mother Nature left behind. On Sunday afternoon, they were on the porch of his apartment when storms tore through the area.

"As I turned around and closed the door, there was a boom. What it was at the moment, there was no way for me to know," Kohlmeyer recalled.

After a few moments, he realized a 50-foot tree had fallen down and just missed the house where he and an upstairs neighbor live.

"If the whole tree itself fell on the house, it would have been over," Kohlmeyer said.

Across Ambridge and Beaver County, for that matter, cleanup and assessing the damage were the topics of the day.

"I'll tell you, it was the worst storm I've ever seen since I've been here," Russell Hilliard said on Monday.

No word yet on what caused the damage, whether it was tornadic activity or straight-line winds.

Jefferson County sees 1st confirmed tornado since 2021

The National Weather Service also spent Monday surveying storm damage near the village of Anita in Jefferson County and has confirmed that at least one tornado touched down there on Sunday night.

As the storm quickly moved through this area north of Punxsutawney, the funnel appeared and disappeared at times, but it left behind damage that was impossible to miss.

"What we have seen is a lot of trees being snapped and uprooted in a lot of this area near Anita, where we have even seen maybe a shed that was lifted off its foundation and thrown around," said Jason Frazier, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh.

The Jefferson County tornado, near the village of Anita, was the 17th confirmed tornado since 1880. KDKA-TV

According to the National Weather Service, the Pittsburgh region recorded 11 confirmed tornadoes in 2025. So far this year, there have already been nine.

Frazier says June has become an increasingly active month for severe weather in our region, and residents should always be prepared when storms are in the forecast.

"Severe weather can really crop up anytime as long as you get the right environmental conditions," Frazier explained. "So, it is best to be prepared, and the one way to do that is by making sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts."

Despite the damage, officials say nobody was hurt during the storms and that most of the power is back on in the affected areas of Jefferson County.