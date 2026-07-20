2 tornadoes touched down in Westmoreland County during weekend storms, National Weather Service says

Two EF0 tornadoes touched down on Saturday in Derry Township, Westmoreland County, just after 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The first was along Red Cut Lodge Road and the township border with Latrobe. The second was confirmed along Rod-Gun Road, Matson Road and Carey Lane, near the Derry's border with Ligonier Township.

"Both of them appear to have been on the weaker side, somewhere in the 70 mph range, based on the damage we are seeing," said National Weather Service meteorologist Matthew Kramer. "But it was not a continuous track, and they appear to be two separate circulations. And if they are the same circulation, there was considerable weakening between them, so we call them two distinct tornadoes in the case."

A tornado also touched down in Jefferson County on Saturday. These storm cells brought with them large amounts of rain, which in Derry Township caused flash flooding throughout the area, washing out part of Green Thumb Road and the Laughlin Farm Road Bridge over Story Run.

Throughout the township, crews worked on Monday to repair both the roads and clear away the remaining debris.

"We have had an active season. How many tornadoes does that make within the National Weather Service coverage area in Pittsburgh?" asked KDKA's Chris DeRose.

"I believe, prior to Saturday, we were at 19 for this season," said Kramer. "So, I believe this might put us up over 22 or 23 at this point. Normal is down around six. But I don't think we've had a normal year in several years."

And while cleanup continues in Derry Township from Saturday's storms, both Derry Township and the rest of our region are bracing for another round of storms on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service is reminding residents to stay weather aware, because Tuesday's storms could produce more tornadoes.