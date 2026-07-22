3 tornadoes hit Butler, Lawrence counties during Tuesday's severe storms

Three tornadoes spawned from Tuesday evening's severe storms, hitting communities in Lawrence and Butler counties.

National Weather Service Pittsburgh confirmed that three separate EF-0 tornadoes came from storms that swept through western Pennsylvania around 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. The severe weather prompted multiple tornado warnings in the Pittsburgh region's northern counties.

One tornado touched down near Pulaski Township in Lawrence County, and the other two hit Butler County, south of Moraine State Park's Lake Arthur, the NWS said. One of the tornadoes near Portersville was caught on camera and posted to social media.

A KDKA viewer took a photo of storms on the way from Moraine State Park to Zelienople on July 21, 2026. (Photo: Andrew Barclay)

Tornado hits Pulaski Township

When the storms roared over the Ohio state line into Pennsylvania around 7 p.m., the first impact point was in Pulaski Township.

Resident John Hull said he was standing on his front porch when the winds hit. He said the tornado missed him, but everything on his porch went flying.

A few hundred yards away, the gusts didn't miss an old oak tree, ripping it out of the ground, leaving a hole several feet deep. Several other trees were laid low by the winds as well.

Pulaski Township Fire Department Chief Guy Morse said the storms closed down six roads. Crews were still clearing trees by Wednesday morning. Morse said the biggest challenge was how big the trees were.

Still, while the storm caused damage, no one was hurt.

"We're just very grateful to the powers that be that things worked the way they did. Everybody was safe," Morse said.