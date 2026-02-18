White Oak's Faith Lutheran Church hosting annual "Ash and Dash" event for start of Lent

It's Ash Wednesday, which marks the official start of Lent, a 40-day period observed by many Christians worldwide.

Churches throughout the Pittsburgh area will be holding Ash Wednesday services, but Faith Lutheran Church in White Oak is hosting its annual "Ash and Dash" for people on the go.

This will be the church's 11th year of "Ash and Dash" at Faith Lutheran, where people can get ashes in their vehicle before heading off to work or school.

"This is a great way for those who cannot make it to Ash Wednesday service due to work schedules, mobility, etc.," the church said on its Facebook page.

Faith Lutheran is offering the drive-through ashes starting at 6 a.m. and going until 9 a.m. in the church's parking lot along Lincoln Way.

The church will also be offering ashes inside the church from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and will be holding an Ash Wednesday service at 7 p.m. this evening.