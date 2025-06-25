Dirt biker found dead in the road in White Oak early on Wednesday morning

One person is dead after an early-morning crash involving a dirt bike in White Oak.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning, county 911 got a call regarding a person lying in the road in the 1200 block of Long Run Road.

Once first responders arrived on the scene, they found a man dead on the road.

An early investigation has shown that the man was riding a dirt bike and hit the guardrail.

The identity of the victim has not been released, and Allegheny County Police detectives are investigating.

They're also asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.