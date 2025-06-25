Watch CBS News
Dirt biker found dead in the road in White Oak early on Wednesday morning

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Dirt biker found dead in White Oak
One person is dead after an early-morning crash involving a dirt bike in White Oak. 

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning, county 911 got a call regarding a person lying in the road in the 1200 block of Long Run Road. 

Once first responders arrived on the scene, they found a man dead on the road. 

An early investigation has shown that the man was riding a dirt bike and hit the guardrail. 

The identity of the victim has not been released, and Allegheny County Police detectives are investigating. 

They're also asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. 

Patrick Damp

