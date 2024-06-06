While the severe weather has passed the Pittsburgh area, showers remain on Thursday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Significantly cooler weather will be in place for the weekend and while today will also be cooler, the cold air mass doesn't arrive until tomorrow.

Severe weather is out of here but the weather pattern will continue to be "active" for the next couple of days.

We will continue to see a rain and storm chance today, but most of your day will be dry. I expect this morning to be cloudy with isolated showers still possible. This afternoon will see isolated rain and storms with maybe some scattered rain moving through after 4 p.m.

The best chance for this rain will be from Pittsburgh to the north.

With cloud cover in place along with some afternoon rain and storm chances, highs won't soar today. Yesterday we hit 80° for the high.

I think we are just shy of that today. I have Pittsburgh hitting 77° for the daily high.

High-resolution data shows high temperatures at or below 77° but mid-range data continues to show us hitting 80° for a high. I think that is just a little too aggressive.

Rain chances over the next seven days KDKA Weather Center

Friday is our transition day with the cooler air arriving around 10 a.m. As the trough settles in skies will return to mostly cloudy with spot off and on rain. There will be times when the sun is out but it will not last long.

I have Friday highs just hitting 70 degrees.

Unsettled weather, meaning mostly cloudy with light drizzle being possible, will be in place both Saturday and Sunday. I have highs both days hitting the mid-70s. Rain totals will be less than 0.05" on both days.

I have Monday's high at only 70° before we start to see temperatures ticking up again. I have Tuesday hitting the mid-70s for highs.

Highs should be back in the 80s on Wednesday.

7-day forecast: June 6, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

