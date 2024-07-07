When the Bollingers lost their child, they kept his memory alive with Evan's Monumental Gifts | KD Sunday Spotlight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Mothers remember all of the details about the birth of their child, from their weight to the size of their hands and one nonprofit is helping parents in possibly the most difficult times of their lives.

For all the things that mothers remember about their children when they're born, they'll always remember it if their time with their baby is cut short.

"He was a little guy - six pounds, five ounces," said Kiara Bollinger, remembering her baby, Evan.

Evan was born on January 7, 2019, and he passed away just one week later.

"We held out hope, we thought maybe he would make it because you don't think that your child is going to pass away," she said. "After further testing, we found out he had Trisomy 13 and an extra chromosome."

That's a genetic condition that brings about a host of health problems.

"He had all kinds of other problems from that too - he had problems with his heart, lungs, he had a cleft lip and palate," Bollinger explained.

Doctors feared he might not make it to birth, but he did.

"We weren't prepared for all the additional expenses that come with losing a child," she said. "You need to worry about a burial plot, funeral expenses, and headstones."

Evan's headstone cost them $3,500 and they had to ask others for help to buy it.

With all of that in mind, she started up a nonprofit called Evan's Monumental Gifts to help others buy headstones in what is one of the most painful times in a parent's life both emotionally and financially.

"It just makes me feel wonderful that we're able to honor Evan's memory and that he continues to live on through the good deeds that we do," Bollinger said.

The good deed of gifting headstones began in August 2023 and so far Evan's Monumental Gifts has donated 15 headstones. Many of the families they have helped have written to them to express their gratitude.

"You've blessed me with that gift, I'm forever grateful and thankful. Now my kids and I can go visit him without feeling shame or guilt for the things that I could not provide him with," one letter read.

Evan's Monumental Gifts helps families in Lawrence, Beaver Butler, Mercer, and Allegheny counties who have lost a child younger than 18.

Outside of the cemetery, Bollinger, her husband, daughter, and son make and deliver comfort baskets for babies in the NICU as well as hold a Christmas toy drive. Last year, their toy drive collected more than 4,000 toys for foster children in the area.

"This is something that I do that helps to fill the missing space in my heart," Bollinger said.

All of this work doesn't bring Evan back but it makes their little angel proud.

"I think he is, I think so," Bollinger said.

Evan's Monumental Gifts completely pays for a basic marker for a family or partially toward a larger monument, if that's what they want.

Their next event for the nonprofit is August 17 at Ewing Park in Ellwood City for a carnival fundraiser.

You can learn more about their work and parents can find support on their website at this link.

If you would like to see an organization highlighted in KDKA's Sunday Spotlight segment, send Megan Shinn an email at mshinn@kdka.com!