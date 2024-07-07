Watch CBS News

KD Sunday Spotlight: Evan's Monumental Gifts

When the Bollingers lost their son, they learned that not only is it an emotional cost but a financial one. Now, to keep their son's memory alive, they're helping other families. Megan Shinn shares their story in the KD Sunday Spotlight.
