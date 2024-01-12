What's on the menu for Steelers Nation for Sunday's playoff parties

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers playoff parties will be in full swing on Sunday.

That, of course, means good food and lots of it. When the Steelers venture to Orchard Park, New York for their playoff game against the Buffalo Bills, Steelers faithful near and far will continue the time-honored tradition of stuffing their faces at playoff parties

"It's more important that I have a full stomach," Jim Stringer said. "That I enjoy the game, yelling and jumping when I want."

Stringer was one of the many Steelers fans stocking up at the Greenfield Giant Eagle on Friday. Elaine Ackerman said the key to a good spread is starting with the basics.

"First of all, you have a fruit tray," Ackerman said. "Lasagna would be my main thing."

Meanwhile, Tra-Shawn Harden said she's going with the traditional.

"Finger foods, meatballs, chicken wings," Harden said.

"Sandwich rings, probably gonna buy that 'cause I don't want to make that," she added.

No blame here. Then you have the whole Buffalo chicken dip issue to take into account. Some fans are willing to sacrifice for the Steelers.

There you have it, just a small sample from different people of what will be available. Perhaps it gives you some ideas.