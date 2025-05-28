Lawmaker provides information on why partnership between McKeesport schools and Dick's Sporting Goods Foundation ends

More information on why partnership between McKeesport schools and Dick's Sporting Goods Foundation

State Sen. Nick Pisciottano is providing more information about why the partnership between the McKeesport Area School District and the Dick's Sporting Goods Foundation is ending.

"My understanding is that Dick's was more than willing to continue their involvement in the McKeesport Area School District," Pisciottano said on Wednesday. "Since 2021, they've invested $13 million in a number of different programs, and they wanted to keep that going. But they wanted to have a seat at the table when big decisions were made with the school district."

Dick's Sporting Goods said the terms of the partnership were clear from the beginning. It did not just want to provide funding; it wanted to have a say.

"That's definitely fair. You want to be a partner. If you're going to invest a lot of time and resources and free services to a community, I think it's more than fair to ask." Pisciottano said.

Through the years, Dick's Sporrting Good has invested in camp programs, learning initiatives, extra staffing, playground upgrades, a community resource center and much more.

"It's heartbreaking," the state senator said. "These are critical supports. We need more of these in all of our schools, not fewer."

Now, parents, teachers, staff and community members are preparing for the impacts of the split. Dick's Sporting Goods said it tried to work out a resolutiuon with district leadership, mainly the school board president, but he wouldn't budge.

KDKA reached out to the school board president and the superintendent, but has not heard back.