Westmoreland County Commissioners alert residents to unapproved survey

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

GREENSBURG (KDKA) - The Westmoreland County Commissioners are alerting residents to a survey they did not approve.

A survey is going around claiming to be a Westmoreland County opinion survey and it is not from the county.

Commissioners said they did not ask Sequoia Research out of Erie to mail the survey and were not told those surveys would be sent out.

