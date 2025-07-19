Watch CBS News
Local News

Washington County man sentenced to 5-11 years in prison after 12th DUI conviction

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

A Washington County man will spend up to 11 years in prison after his 12th DUI conviction. 

According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office, 68-year-old William Strogish of Ellsworth was sentenced to five-to-11 years in prison for an accident that injured three motorcyclists in 2023. 

Ligonier Valley Police charged Strogish in November 2023 with DUI and causing the accident that occurred on Laurel Mountain in July 2023. 

He allegedly struck four motorcyclists who were traveling in the opposite direction when his SUV swerved into the opposite lane. 

Those victims have since undergone multiple surgeries, and some have lifelong, permanent injuries. 

According to the DA's office, Strogish has not had a valid license since 1976 and was designated as a habitual offender in the past. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.