Washington County man sentenced to 5-11 years in prison after 12th DUI conviction

A Washington County man will spend up to 11 years in prison after his 12th DUI conviction.

According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office, 68-year-old William Strogish of Ellsworth was sentenced to five-to-11 years in prison for an accident that injured three motorcyclists in 2023.

Ligonier Valley Police charged Strogish in November 2023 with DUI and causing the accident that occurred on Laurel Mountain in July 2023.

He allegedly struck four motorcyclists who were traveling in the opposite direction when his SUV swerved into the opposite lane.

Those victims have since undergone multiple surgeries, and some have lifelong, permanent injuries.

According to the DA's office, Strogish has not had a valid license since 1976 and was designated as a habitual offender in the past.