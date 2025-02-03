Westmoreland County woman speaking out after encountering Massachusetts man accused of impersonating police officer

Westmoreland Co. woman speaking out after encountering man accused of impersonating police officer

Westmoreland Co. woman speaking out after encountering man accused of impersonating police officer

Westmoreland Co. woman speaking out after encountering man accused of impersonating police officer

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Massachusetts man is now behind bars after investigators say he approached a Westmoreland County home and identified himself as a Pittsburgh police officer. It's left the woman who lives there shaken up.

KDKA-TV talked to a woman, who remains in disbelief, after what she went through a few days ago. For fear of her safety, she did not want to be identified.

The incident happened just before 10 a.m. Friday on Crows Nest Road in Hempfield Township.

"Very scared, very scared," the woman said. "I was on my couch and heard a vehicle pull up my driveway."

She was expecting a package and thought it was UPS, but then she heard knocking on her door, and it wouldn't stop. She didn't answer.

"I said, 'What?' and he said, 'Ma'am, I need you to open the door,'" the woman said. "Then I said, 'I'm on the phone with the cops. You need to leave.' And he said, 'Ma'am, I am the cops. I need you to open the door.'"

She didn't call the police until that moment who asked her to ask the man what department he was from.

He said he was Officer John Laney with Pittsburgh police.

"The cop on the phone said, 'He's not a cop,' and I said, 'I know,'" the woman explained.

The man's threats started to get more intense.

"'I'm going to count down,10, nine,' and I said to the cop, 'Oh my God, he's counting down,'" the woman said.

Thankfully, that's when police pulled up her driveway, and arrested 25-year-old Thomas Rooney on charges of impersonating a public servant, simple assault, and harassment.

"I kept saying, 'Thank you, God, thank you, God,'" the woman said.

Court records reveal that Rooney and another man told troopers they "were from out of town and were seeing if anyone in the area wanted gravel for their driveway." They were driving a Ford F-150 with a Massachusetts license plate.

Police said three other men were also in the truck.

"I can't go to sleep at night now because I'm afraid they're going to come back," the woman said.

She's urging others not to open their door unless they're sure of the person who's there.

"Trust your gut. That's what I did. I trusted my gut and called the police," the woman said.

Rooney remains in Westmoreland County Jail without bail, awaiting a preliminary hearing on Feb. 12.

It's unclear if charges will be filed against any of the other men.