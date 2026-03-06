Westmoreland County woman charged with stealing nearly $24K from man she was caring for

A Westmoreland County woman is charged with stealing nearly $24,000 from an older man she was supposed to be taking care of, the district attorney's office said.

According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office, New Kensington police charged 45-year-old Tasha Williams, of Arnold, with charges of financial exploitation of an older adult, theft and receiving stolen property after she made fraudulent withdrawals and pawned thousands of dollars in jewelry.

Authorities said the investigation began after the Westmoreland County Area Agency on Aging notified police about fraudulent charges on the man's banking account. They had all happened within the last year, which is the same time he was being cared for by Williams.

Investigators said the victim told them that he had given Williams access to his banking information for a limited time because she was helping him with his personal care.

The victim owned several local rental properties, and Williams was directed to help with tenants' deposits, the district attorney's office said. He also told police he got a new iPhone, but he could only answer incoming calls because Williams had set up a passcode and monitored his calls.

Williams also had access to the victim's secondary residence, and when officers got there, police said jewelry boxes were emptied and rummaged through and other items were missing. Investigators said they determined Williams had recently pawned more than $6,800 in jewelry that belonged to the victim and his late wife.

There were also fraudulent withdrawals on the victim's bank accounts for car insurance companies, electronic companies and jewelry companies totaling more than $17,000, the DA's office said.

In all, police said Williams stole about $23,850.