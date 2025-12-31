Fire causes extensive damage to home in Westmoreland County

Crews responded to a fire at a duplex in Westmoreland County on Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out on the 800 block of Beatty Village Road in Unity Township around 4:30 a.m. It wasn't long before the inferno and the flashing lights of first responders illuminated the community, waking people like neighbor Shawn Gracie, who lives just feet away from where the fire happened.

"I was thinking our house was on fire, and we just quickly got out of bed, threw clothes on, ran out the door. And then when we noticed that it was the neighbor's," Gracie said, "the first thing we did was make sure everybody was out, and everybody was safe."

Luckily, everyone in the duplex that caught on fire made it out unharmed. However, the damage to the home was extensive.

Several fire companies from Unity, Latrobe and Greensburg were called to fight the fire, and despite the cold temperatures, the bulk of the blaze was knocked down in about 40 minutes, according to a post on the Lloydsville Fire Department's Facebook page.

Gracie's home and his mother's car were damaged due to the intense heat of the fire. And while he says they will have to file an insurance claim to fix things, he is grateful that this situation wasn't any worse.

"Glad everybody is safe, and everybody got out," Gracie said. "Other than structural damage, property can always be replaced; people can't."

It was not immediately known what caused this fire to start, but the fire marshal is investigating.