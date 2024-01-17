Westmoreland County Sunday school students surprise utility workers with care packages

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Everyone knows that when the temperatures start to get as cold as they have been the last week, the potential for power outages goes up.

In one Westmoreland County community, they're giving back to the people who keep the lights on.

Hannah Schultz in Penn Township told KDKA that her husband Steve has been working for West Penn Power for more than 15 years at the Mount Pleasant Service Center.

With the weather being what it is, they've been working 16-hour shifts.

On Monday night, those workers were surprised with a delivery of care packages.

They were assembled by Sunday school students at the nearby Paradise Church.

Along with the care packages, they delivered cards, snacks, water, and Gatorade to keep them fed and hydrated as they worked to keep the lights on!