Ex-Westmoreland County school employee charged with showing boys nude photos of herself

A former employee at a school in Westmoreland County is charged with allegedly showing inappropriate pictures of herself to not one but multiple juveniles.

Part of Samantha Jamison's responsibilities as a staff member at Outside In School was taking residents to doctor's appointments or the hospital when they were sick. That's where police say the alleged incidents happened.

Jamison showed up on state police radar when a ChildLine report was received alleging she showed two male juvenile residents of the school nude pictures of herself.

"Luckily these students felt brave enough to move forward because I can imagine that's not something that is easy to do," said Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Steve Limani.

In the first incident, Limani says Jamison took the resident to the emergency room for treatment. While sitting next to each other waiting for the doctor, the juvenile says Jamison pulled out her phone and began scrolling through pictures.

"She would run across completely inappropriate pictures where she either has no clothes on or scantily clothed and would slow down and make sure the student or resident would be able to see those pictures," Limani said.

Not long after that incident was reported, another male juvenile resident came forward alleging he was subjected to a similar incident while they were at a local MedExpress.

In addition to the inappropriate pictures, both victims describe very suggestive conversations with Jamison as well.

"Anybody with any common sense would know that you shouldn't be doing the things that she was doing," Limani said.

Jamison agreed to talk with police and consented to a cellphone search after telling investigators she didn't have any nude pictures on her phone.

The search ended up uncovering photos in a trash folder showing Jamison in various stages of undress including one that was very similar to what was described by one of the juveniles.

"So based off of all that information we moved forward with a litany of charges. One of them is a felony," Limani said.

Jamison is awaiting her formal arraignment.