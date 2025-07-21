Long-term paving project getting underway today in Westmoreland County

A long-term paving project is getting underway today in several parts of Westmoreland County, including a busy stretch of Rt. 30 in North Huntingdon Township.

The project will impact five state roads throughout the county in total.

The resurfacing work will be taking place along Route 30 in North Huntingdon Township and Unity Township, Clopper Street in Greensburg, Pittsburgh Street in East Huntingdon Township, Youghiogheny Street in Adamsburg, and Hancock Avenue in Allegheny Township.

All of the routes will see single-lane, alternating traffic and the work is expected to take place on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The work is expected to continue until October.

Flaggers will be in the area to guide people around the work, which PennDOT says is part of an $11.3 million project.