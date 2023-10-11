Pittsburgh-area man beats the odds, thanks first responders who saved his life

Pittsburgh-area man thanks first responders who saved his life

By: KDKA-TV's Ashley Funyak

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County man had the opportunity on Tuesday to thank the first responders who saved his life during an unexpected cardiac arrest.

"This is a happy and unfortunately rare situation that we encounter," said Jeffrey Wess, prehospital care coordinator at Forbes Regional Hospital. "Statistically speaking, less than 15 percent of people who suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrests survive with good neurologic outcomes."

Leaders at Allegheny Health Network hosted a commemoration ceremony Tuesday for members of the Penn Township Ambulance Association and other first responders who responded to a call for help on Sept. 2. Greg Yurcevich said he was installing a front door for a friend when he collapsed and fell unconscious. Upon answering the call, a police officer immediately began CPR.

Within four minutes, the Penn Township Ambulance Association was on the scene. EMTs took over and delivered electric defibrillation while transporting Yurecich to Forbes Regional Hospital in Monroeville.

Yurcevich said a blockage in one of the arteries in his heart is what caused his cardiac arrest. He spent a week recovering in the hospital before being released, and his work still isn't done. He's currently in cardiac rehab and hopes to be cleared to return to work soon.

"I thought I was in decent health, and I wouldn't have to worry about having a heart attack," Yurcevich said. "But now after that, I'm trying to watch what I eat. Instead of eating fried food, eating grilled food, just try to make things a little better so it doesn't happen again."

As part of the ceremony, Yurcevich was given "challenge coins" to present to each first responder along with a handshake. Allegheny Health Network uses "challenge coins" as a token of its appreciation.