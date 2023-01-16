Police converge on Jeannette mobile home park, say incident is contained 'and not threat to the city'

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) -- State police converged on a mobile home park in Westmoreland County on Monday morning.

There is an ongoing police incident in the area of Penn Adamsburg Road and Wencliff Lane at the Hilltop Estates in Jeannette, police and fire officials said.

Penn Adamsburg Road is closed until further notice, the Jeannette Fire Department said. First responders are asking the public to find a different route around the area.

State police said the incident is contained to that area. They are now telling residents to disregard a "shelter in place" alert that was sent out earlier.

"Avoid the area and find an alternate route around if you need to go that way but there is no need for city residents to shelter in place and no threat to the city," the fire department said on Facebook.

The alert was "inadvertently sent to the whole region without specific information," according to the fire department.

Law enforcement have not yet said what prompted the incident.

