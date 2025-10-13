Westmoreland County flag, with its ties to the American Revolution, celebrates 250th anniversary

The United States is preparing to celebrate its 250th birthday in 2026, but in Westmoreland County, there's a symbol of civic pride that's already marking that anniversary.

Two years before the Continental Congress first adopted what would become the United States flag in 1777, another revolutionary flag emerged that has a rich history both locally and nationally.

That is the flag of Westmoreland County, and this year, that flag is celebrating its 250th anniversary.

Established by Colonel John Proctor in 1775, the "Proctor flag" or the "Rattlesnake flag" was first unfurled in the wake of the fighting at Lexington and Concord, as the British began using military might to keep colonial subjects in line.

Lara Bromyard, the director of education for the Westmoreland County Historical Society at historic Hanna's Town, says that Proctor's flag is two flags in one: the British red ensign, with a twisting rattlesnake in the middle of the red field.

Bromyard says that the rattlesnake at its center of the flag was a very common and powerful symbol during the American Revolution.

"The rattlesnake is coiled up; it is looking very menacingly towards the Union Jack in the corner, which, of course, represents the British Empire," Bromyard said. "It's sending a message saying, 'don't tread on me,' which is also the bottom text underneath the rattlesnake. It was definitely sending a message to the British that we are prepared to fight if need be."

Proctor's flag also has some interesting symbolism. The snake on the flag has thirteen rattles that signify the thirteen American colonies. There are also several initials above the snake. First, the letters "J.P." for John Proctor, as well as "I.B.W.C.P.," which stands for the Independent Battalion of Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania.

After the war, the flag was adopted as the colors of Westmoreland County, and it can still be seen flying throughout the county to this day. The flag's image can even be seen in the pavement, outside the Westmoreland County Courthouse, as you enter its public square.

After service in the revolution, John Proctor returned to his home in Unity Township and went on to become the first sheriff of Westmoreland County. His flag is now the symbol of the Westmoreland County Sheriff's Department.

And while Hanna's Town has many examples of the rattlesnake flag on display, both in their historic buildings and in their gift shop, Proctor's original standard can still be seen, under glass, at the Fort Pitt Museum in Downtown Pittsburgh.

The flag's importance to American culture

Why is this flag, and why are other flags throughout history so important to us as a culture?

KDKA-TV spoke with Ted Kaye, the secretary of the North American Vexillological Association, an organization whose purpose is studying flags and educating the public.

"The flag itself is just a piece of cloth, that's all it is, but what it represents is something much more important," said Kaye. "Flags are significant because they symbolize the places or the tribes that we are connected to. And there is a conflation of our love of that place or of that group with our love of the symbol that represents that group."

Kaye, who wrote a book on flags, "Good Flag, Bad Flag," says that historic flags, like the Westmoreland flag, are a great example of a revolutionary war standard.

He said that flags like this one are a great link to our collective past and to our national identity.

"There aren't actually a lot of things that still exist that are part and parcel of our revolutionary heritage that are identifiable with the groups that did it," Kaye said. "The Westmoreland flag is a great connection from today, back 250 years to those in western Pennsylvania who were also feeling the spirit of rebellion."