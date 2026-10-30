Another Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth more than $1 million sold in Westmoreland County

Yet another million-plus-dollar winning lottery ticket has been sold in western Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced that a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold on Thursday in Allegheny Township at the 56 Gas & Food Mini Mart in Westmoreland County.

The winning ticket is worth exactly $1,758,433.50 after it matched all five balls drawn: 14-23-31-34-38.

As a bonus, the minimart will earn a $10,000 payout for selling the winning ticket.

The winner will have exactly one year to claim their prize from the drawing date.

This marks the second time this month a massive jackpot was sold in Westmoreland County.

A Pennsylvania Lottery player won a $4 million jackpot in a place you would expect, but not in the manner you would expect - at the casino.

Earlier this month, a scratch-off was sold at Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield Township, and while the Pennsylvania Lottery did know the person, they chose to remain anonymous.

That didn't stop the staff from celebrating.

"We are ecstatic," said Live! Casino Pittsburgh general manager Sean Sullivan. "We are partners with the lottery. We love having them here. We love when people win. We love when people get big wins like $4 million. And another reason to be semi-happy here is we got $10,000 for being a host location for the $4 million award."

It's been a big year for western Pennsylvania lottery winners, as nearly a dozen winning tickets worth at least $1 million have been sold.